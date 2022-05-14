Kimberly Loaiza, her garments in the brand are about to run out

Kimberly Loaiza, the Shein code for all her “beauties” | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza launches a second collaboration with SHEIN For all her “beauties”, in addition to this news, there is a discount code on the site and so you can get much more items from her collection that carry all the style of the singer.

The “internet celebrity” has become a phenomenon of social networks, the great popularity of Kimberly Loaiza has led her to join one of the most trending brands at the moment as the Chinese clothing line, in which she has collaborated twice .

Sweeties, my second collaboration with @sheinofficial / @shein_mex is now available, reads the first part of the text that accompanies the post by the native of Méxicali.

Kimberly Loaiza, the Shein code for all her “beauties”. Photo: Capture Instagram



The interpreter of “Don’t Be Jealous“, which topped the list in Mexico and several Latin American countries, Kimberly Loaizashows part of his style which he prints in this second collection that he prepared with such care.

And for which he now shared a discount code from his platform on Instagram, and thus none of his loyal fans is left without one of his designs, although he also warned, they should hurry before everything is over.

I am super excited for you to see everything we prepare for you, go to the link in my description and get your favorite garment before they are sold out.

Near the end of the text, the famous 24-year-old added the promotional code to enter the site and thus obtain the benefits when acquiring some of the pieces in her collection.

In the screenshots, sets of different styles and colors can be seen, some of which are more striking, such as those that dominate current fashion trends.

Use my code: KLXSHEIN

And you will have an extra 15% Discount without minimum purchase or an extra 20% on orders over 70USD

Many of the followers of the famous, who in the beginning stood out as a “youtuber“, They were as excited as she was, this after commenting that they had already taken a look at it and were delighted and wanting to buy everything.

It’s okay father, I want everything ma, Spectacularrrr, Take all my money, First OMGGG!!!, How beautiful, Beautiful, How cute everything

They were some of the reactions that accompanied the announcement of the “older cutie” and today a mother of two children, who became the main model in a series of postcards where she wears some of the clothes from her new clothing catalog for the portal.

With 1,457,682 likes, the publication shared a day ago from the official account of Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez, “partner of Juan de Dios Pantoja” born on December 12, 1997, sparked a stir and surely a great demand from of his millions of followers.