KINDS OF KINDNESS, new collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone

Alors que le formidable PAUVRES CRÉATURES, which will appear in France on January 17, will receive triumphant criticism, giving a halo to the son of the Golden Lion in Venice, miniature information will be heard about the film by Yorgos Lanthimos, actualization and editing.

Tourné dans la foulée pendant la très longue post-production son of the piquant, baroque and sexual era, TYPES OF KINDNESS is an anthology with three stories that are admired in modern America, and it is necessary to have a lot of time, que le précédent opus. “Three different stories, with four or five actors playing a different role in each story, where everyone has three different roles. There are actually three films,” Lanthimos admitted to The Guardian.

The casting of Emma Stone’s muse does not include an inseparable ensemble (ils auraient même un nouveau projet ensemble), surrounded by Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn, Hong Chau and Hunter Schafer. And overall, great Robbie Ryan in the photo.

It remains to be seen whether Lanthimos will revive Cannes or Venice (rumors, unconfirmed, circulating as PAUVRES CREATURES aurait été rejeté par Cannes). In response to the statement of Paul Schrader, who created the new film, O CANADA, in the Cannois committee: “Souven, this is what Thierry Fremaux did lui fait peur. »

Two photographs of the Qi-desus plateau.

