Klay Thompson catches Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Ray Allen in an NBA Playoffs 3-point record

Klay Thompson was essential for the Golden State Warriors to qualify for the 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals and achieved an all-time record for three-pointers.

Finally, after much effort and an intense series against a worthy opponent, Golden State Warriors won in six matches memphis grizzlies and in this way he qualified for the Finals of the Western Conference of the NBA Playoffs 2022.

The San Francisco Bay team had a good game that was even until the end. They took off in the last minutes and now they wait for their rival who will leave Dallas Mavericks Y phoenix sunswho play the seventh game of their series this Sunday.

The absolute figure of the duel was Klay Thompson, who again dominated in a sixth game, as is customary for the Golden State shooting guard. Although Stephen Curry had a good performance with 29 pointsthe fans of the Warriors outlined signs of happiness for what the other did Splash Brother.

Thompson was the figure of the night for the ring candidates. he ended up with 30 points and eight reboundsin what is another exceptional performance of the sniper in a sixth game, the game in which Klay shines the most, and where he achieved another historical record.

Klay Thompson and an NBA Playoffs record

Klay got his fourth postseason game with 8 triples madetying Curry, Ray Allen Y Damian Lillard with the most in NBA history. Three of the four times Thompson did it, they were in game 6.