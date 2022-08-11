Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA after joining Machine Gun Kelly on stage

ads

A rock and roll love story. Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker as he joined Machine Gun Kelly on tour following his hospitalization for severe pancreatitis in June.

The Poosh founder, 43, shared several photos from the 32-year-old “Bloody Valentine” singer’s concert in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, August 11, including a snapshot of her and the Blink-182 drummer , 46, doing backstage. Kardashian also shared a video of the drummer performing “My Best Friend’s Ex” at his first gig as part of the Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Kelly – whose real name is Baker Colson — first announced his friend would start performing again on Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Barker to his Instagram Story. “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the past few days,” he wrote at the time.

A day after, the rocker +44 has confirmed his return to the stage. “I’m impregnating the whole crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight,” Barker wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, August 10, adding that he would perform despite “a broken thumb and torn tendons.”

The Meet the Barkers alum’s return to touring comes just over a month after he was hospitalized with pancreatitis after he began experiencing “excruciating pain” during an endoscopy. ” During the [procedure], I had a very small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” the DTA Records founder wrote in a July 2 statement about his fear of health. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. »

He continued: “I am so, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently doing much better. »

Kardashian, who was by Barker’s side during her hospital stay, shared her own statement about the “scary” experience on her Instagram Story. “Oh, what a scary and emotional week this has been. Our health is paramount and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” at the time. “Travis and I went for a [routine] endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum thanked their fans and loved ones for supporting them through this ordeal. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the immense outpouring of love and support,” Kardashian continued, before thanking her medical team “for taking such wonderful care of my husband and I during our stay.”

Despite the trip to the hospital, a source said We Weekly in July that the duo – who tied the knot in three separate ceremonies earlier this year, including a lavish Italian wedding in May – are “stronger than ever” and are still enjoying the “newlywed phase” of their relationship . ” [Travis] is focused on his health and couldn’t have had anyone better by his side. [Kourtney] the best support and always watching over him. … [She] care deeply about him.

The insider continued: “ [They are] inseparable and have barely spent any time apart since the wedding.

