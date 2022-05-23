Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: their daughters were bridesmaids at their wedding

After spending several months under treatment following severe fatigue, Charlene of Monaco has finally been reunited with her family in Monaco. However, the princess still has to be careful of herself.

“In agreement with her doctors and while her recovery is on the right track, Their Serene Highnesses have agreed together that Princess Charlene can now continue her convalescence in the Principality, with her husband and her children” had revealed the princely palace in a released in March.

Despite everything, Charlene is currently settled in Roc Agel where she is finishing her convalescence. She had already been confined there in 2020 with her children during the coronavirus pandemic. This 56 hectare property was purchased by Prince Rainier in 1957 and was nicknamed La Ferme.

“Everyone has been unaware for years that Charlene, as soon as she can, flees protocol, dividing her time between the Provençal refuge of Roc Agel, offered by Rainier to Grace, a house in Corsica, lent by friends, and holidays in Turkey” explained Stéphane Bern in the columns of Paris Match in 2021.

And despite the picturesque and quiet side of this house, it was also the site of a tragic accident: the death of Princess Grace Kelly in 1982, who died in a car accident.

Still haunted by this memory, Prince Albert has thus forbidden Charlene, according to the site milleunadonna, to drive her own car so that she does not go to Roc Agel alone and risks suffering the same fate.