Kris Jenner, 66, appears unrecognizable without makeup for the first time

A video published by Kim Kardashian, this Sunday, July 31, has shocked the Web. In question, a video of Kris Jenner, the mother of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The sexagenarian appears without makeup and in a dressing gown, to share her beauty routine. It is, in fact, a product placement for the brand of his daughter, Kim Kardashian, SKKN.

Kris Jenner usually likes to put the small dishes in the big ones when it comes to style. She recently caused a sensation with her outfit, during the previous Fashion Week Haute Couture held in Paris. Kim Kardashian’s mother honored artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli and his creations, wearing a total look from the Italian house Valentino. In her flashy pink trouser suit, the American impressed Internet users.

Kris Jenner appears natural and surprises her fans

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is also known for their uninhibited comments on the plastic surgery. Kris Jenner had notably declared in his talk show: “ Everyone is more beautiful thanks to cosmetic surgery. » Many of his operations were relayed on American channels, in the program Keeping up with the Kardashians. She was particularly justified on her choice to film these intimate moments. ” I have cameras in my house 24/7. I can’t say ‘I’m going to have a coffee’ and come back with new boobs ! », she explained on the Today Show.

This Sunday, July 31, Kris Jenner therefore surprised her fans by displaying without makeup and without a sophisticated look. In the video, she explains each step of her beauty routine evening. ” I’m over 60, so finding a new routine that really works for me is absolutely brilliant. I remember the first days when I tried it. I went downstairs, to my house, and my cousin came into the room and said ‘wow ! What have you done to your skin?’ »she shared on instagram.

In her video, Kris Jenner highlights the news care collection signed Kim Kardashian, SKKN BY KIM, released in June 2022. The star mom is known for supporting her daughters in all their endeavors. In the 2000s, she notably created the company Jenner Communications. This last manage careers members of the Kardashian, Jenner and Disick families. For this reason, the ” momager » regularly shares the latest in the field of business of his daughters.

The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Empire

The entrepreneur is a icon for many women. At 66, Kris Jenner has built an empire. Contrary to the image she gives off, the pretty brunette is a workaholic. of success in hitshe is now at the head of one of the most powerful the United States. The fortune of the Kardashians would also be valued at nearly 2 billion of dollars. As an example of success in the family, Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was named by Forbes magazine as the ” youngest billionaire all time “.

If Kris Jenner posts a mine so lovely and also seems bloomingit is probably because it also has found love. She now lives with Corey Gamble, 33 Years. Many netizens see him as a opportunistic who seeks to take advantage of the American’s money. For others, it’s Kris Jenner who takes advantage of Corey’s youth to have fun. The sexagenarian seems, in any case, happier and in love than ever.

