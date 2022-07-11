Kristen Stewart admits to being “a bit of a masochist” when it comes to choosing roles

The race of Kristen Stewart has been marked by unpredictability ever since she triumphed with Twilightsimilarly to his partner Robert Pattinson. With occasional returns to Hollywood (Pattinson with Tenet and the recent batmanStewart with the new version of Charlie’s Angels), the actress has shown interest in working with great foreign directors, such as Olivier Assayas either Paul Larrainand has had the honor of being the first American to win a César Award for French cinema, for starring in Trip to Sils Maria for Assayas. Now she opts for the Oscar for embodying Princess Diana of Wales in spencerand indeed it is in an exceptional artistic moment.

Stewart has recently been honored at the 37th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she received the Riviera Americana award. This award celebrates contributions to cinema without distinguishing between professions, which is why it has previously gone to names such as Martin ScorseseRobert Redford either Quentin Tarantino. Within the framework of the festival, Stewart has spoken with the journalist from IndieWire Anne Thompson, and has been able to reflect on his career. Specifically, she has remembered when she first felt like a Hollywood star. “Two days before Twilight came out, I remember sitting on the porch with my dog ​​and being photographed for the first time. I remember that moment fondly.”





However, Stewart is a notoriously shy celebrity, and has always preferred to let her work do the talking. About his victory by Trip to Sils Maria has said: “The strange thing about that movie is that it wasn’t flashy at all. Most people win awards for playing historical figures, or for shaving their heads because they’re sick. I was very surprised to win. It definitely speaks to a French sensibility.”. Shortly after, Thompson asked her why she always casts such complex characters, and Stewart replied: “I guess I’m a bit of a masochist, I love scary roles.”

the actress of Personal shopper He assures that he would like to make his directing debut soon, and has not stopped receiving praise as he passes through the event. Charlize Theron He was the one who gave him the award, dedicating these words to him: “It’s no easy task taking on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into the character. You tactically and harrowingly gave us a glimpse into his soul.”. We’ll find out if Stewart finally wins the Oscar this March 27th.

