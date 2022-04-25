Kristen Stewart Has a Warehouse Full of Cars That’s ‘Dirtier’ Than Jay Leno’s Famous Car Collection

Kristen Stewart is garnering well-deserved buzz for her work on spencer. But long before the actor made waves as Princess Diana, she was a child star. Born to parents who worked in the film industry, Stewart knew she wanted to act before she was a teenager. One of the most notable early roles of hers was in 2005. Zathura: A Space Adventure.

Stewart recently met up with her co-star in the film, Dax Shepard, on his podcast. The two talked about her mutual love of cars and the “warehouse” full of models that she proudly owns.

Kristen Stewart starred opposite Dax Shepard in ‘Zathura’

the 2005 movie Zathura: A Space Adventure featured Kristen Stewart as an exasperated older sister of two curious children who accidentally launch their house into space while playing a magical board game.

Although Stewart’s character was immobile for much of the film after being frozen, the actor still got a chance to meet his co-stars, including Dax Shepard, who played a stranded astronaut, reports IMDb.

The two developed a strong relationship and although they haven’t starred in any other films together, Stewart recently passed through Shepard’s. Expert Armchair podcast, where they discussed their common hobby, cars, and how they choose to collect them.

Kristen Stewart and Dax Shepard bonded over cars early on

In Stewart’s interview with Shepard, the two discussed how they met on the set of Zathura.

“What I really liked about you was that you really liked cars. And you wanted a damn Mini Cooper,” Shepard told Stewart. “You were a little crazy and of course I loved that.”

The Twilight The actor recalled his Mini Cooper, noting that his brother ended up “totaling” it.

Shepard added: “I was so excited for you. And now here’s some disappointment. So we are neighbors, and I am constantly riding around the neighborhood with my daughters on the motorcycles. And every fucking time I walk by your house, I’m like, ‘Where’s the fucking race car, man? What happened?'”

Stewart admitted to having a minivan parked in front of his house and defended the vehicle as a “reliable homebody.” He also revealed that he chose to name the minivan “Beth.”

What did the ‘Spencer’ actor say about his ‘warehouse’ full of cars?

Stewart isn’t the only one in his family who loves cars. As he joked with Shepard, “This is embarrassing. Right now, there is a warehouse in Van Nuys that is full of cars. I keep them really nice and elsewhere… My mom is obsessed, my whole family, my brother is a total fan.”

Shepard’s co-host chimed in to ask Stewart about his “warehouse”: “Is it like a Jay Leno situation there?”

The spencer The actor acknowledged the comparison. “It’s not as nice as that. It’s much dirtier than that. But my family loves Oldsmobiles and Novas and stuff like that,” he said. “The dumbest thing about me is that I love Porsches. It is the most beautiful car I have ever seen in my life.”

Stewart and Shepard also raved about her Porsche Turbo Slantnose, an expensive model that likes to “scream,” as she put it.

Certainly, Stewart has the means to stock several warehouses with expensive vehicles. Her high-powered career has helped her amass a net worth of around $70 million.

