Kristen Stewart is about to start shooting her first movie as a director

When the Oscars ceremony passes – in which she is nominated for Best Leading Actress for her work in spencer– , Kristen Stewart will be at the controls of the project with which she has been most excited in recent years. The actress makes the leap to directing and embarks on the adventure of adapting to the screen The water chronologythe biography of Lydia Yuknavitch. Perhaps it would be more accurate to say that Stewart takes hold in directing, dares with length. It already debuted during the 2020 confinement with a chapter of the series Homemade that could be seen in Netflix (and before that he hosted a video clip, one of them from the group Chvrches).

A file photo of Kristen Stewart Thibault Camus

Kristen Stewart’s first feature film as a director will, for the moment, bear the same title as the book. The water chronology filming will begin sometime in 2022. With a schedule full of projects as an actress in recent years, the star, surprisingly, only has the release of a film scheduled for the next few months. It will be before the end of the year when Crimes of the Futurethe new film David Cronenberghit the screens. So it is not unreasonable to think that he will dedicate all the remaining time to the tasks involved in starting a feature film.