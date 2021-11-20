Kyle Rittenhouse collapses after acquittal, killed two anti-racist protesters with rifles

“Not guilty”, “Not guilty”, “Not guilty”, “Not guilty”, “Not guilty”, “Not guilty”. Not guilty repeated by the judge 5 times. Kyle Rittenhouse today he is 19 years old, but at the time of the Kenosha demonstration in the state of Wisconsin when the events took place only 17. Yesterday, Friday, November 19, he was acquitted of killing two protesters, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36 and Anthony Huber , 26, and having injured a third, Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.

Kyle he faced life in prison for murder and four other counts. The sentence that leaves him a free citizen is arousing emotions and protests. Protesters are gathering outside the courthouse in Kenosha, a small town in Wisconsin. Until late in the evening, the situation seemed under control. But the authorities are anxiously awaiting the next few nights: the most violent fringes could attack shops or public buildings. The governor of Wisconsin, Democrat Tony Evers, has already mobilized 500 National Guard troops, currently waiting outside the city.

The family of one of the young people killed, Anthony Huber, released a note: “There was no justice for Anthony and the other victims.” The jury accepted the thesis of Kyle’s lawyers: the boy acted in self-defense: “He was repeatedly attacked and shot to save his life.” Rejected all the clues put together by the Prosecutor’s Office, also thanks to the use of drones. According to the prosecutor, “Rittenhouse was looking for trouble that night, along with his fellow militia.”

It is a national case. The main stages of the process were broadcast live on TV. Once again the controversy over the use of weapons is rekindled, over the notion of self-defense, rooted in the Second Amendment of the American Constitution. The reconstruction of events is important. We must return to August 2020. The country was shaken by the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, after the killing of George Floyd, in Minneapolis.

On 23 August, a policeman hit 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake in the back with seven bullets. The man was trying to quell an altercation between two women. According to the family’s attorney, Patrick Salvi, Blake was not armed. The man will remain semi paralyzed in the legs. Protests are rampant, with night clashes between activists and the police. For three consecutive nights Kenosha is no man’s land.

It is just past midnight, we are already on August 25, when a boy with a baseball cap turned backwards moves along Sheridan Road, in the center of the city. He carries a long-barreled shotgun over his shoulder. From the images it looks like an Ar-15 semi-automatic submachine gun, for sale as if it were a gardening tool in much of America. It will be discovered later that his name is Kyle Rittenhouse and that he is part of “an armed militia”, the “Kenosha Guard”. They met via Facebook to “protect the property”, specifically a gas station and some nearby shops.

Kyle advances down the dark street. A small group of demonstrators chase him, join him. Someone throws him to the ground and tries to disarm him. But the reaction is furious. Several shots start: a body can be seen on the asphalt. Kyle now has time to get up and escape. He disappears into thin air but the next morning he is arrested in Antioch, Illinois: he is only 17 years old.

The story immediately became political, with the intervention of the then President Donald Trump in favor of the accused, acquitting him even before the trial. The hearing in the courtroom focused on Kyle’s intentions, while the basic questions remain open. Now for Governor Evers, the priority is to avoid another escalation of violence.

Riccardo Annibali