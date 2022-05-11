“Kylian Mbappé has made his decision” – Sport.fr

Engaged in a duel between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé would have informed his entourage of his final decision.

This Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain offered themselves a 10th title of champion of France. A first success for the Parisian trio formed by Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi. A coronation which will perhaps be the last for the French international. To confuse the tracks, Leonardo announced, on the antennas of Canal+that negotiations were still underway with Kylian Mbappé’s entourage: “Yes, there are discussions in Doha, we meet. Discussions with Kylian, I think there have always been. Kylian speaks with us too, there is constant communication, he is still thinking, he sees everything. I think there is a possibility that he will stay. »

However, according to information disclosed by brand, “ Kylian Mbappé would have already informed his parents that he had made his final decision regarding his future. » The Spanish media does not provide any additional information and does not comment on its potential destination. Real Madrid would nevertheless remain particularly optimistic.

