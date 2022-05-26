Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner compare a car wash to Disneyland!

The awkwardness of Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner still amused internet users! They compared a car wash to Disney! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The Kardashians have fun

Decidedly, the Kardashians are the target of all criticism. A few weeks ago, they amused the gallery when they presented themselves atith funny outfits at the Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner opted for a wedding dress with a cap. A more than original outfit that shocked her fans. Because it didn’t fit the theme at all.

Her sister Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s outfit. A outfit that was also criticized. Lately, it’s Kourtney Kardashian’s clothing choice that has been the subject of debate.

The star chose a provocative dress for her wedding. Black with a veil representing the Virgin Mary. An ultra short outfit and considered “vulgar” for some Internet users on Twitter. Something to talk about her for the umpteenth time.

And that’s not all ! Kendall Jenner also made internet users laugh following an episode of her television series. She showed that she was not a very good cook. And his way of cutting a cucumber was hilarious.

To top it off, it is now the words of Kris Jenner and her daughter Kylie Jenner who made the Web laugh. We tell you more below.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner

In the last episode of “The Kardashians”, Kris and Kylie Jenner therefore revealed thatthey liked the car wash. This is a great passion.

Kris Jenner is even very happy at the idea of ​​“sitting inside” a clean car that she cleaned herself. Without any connection, she therefore confided: “It’s like Disneyland. So we have to bring the kids here…. It’s the best $12 we’ve ever spent! Wasn’t that fun? It was one of the best times I’ve had in a long time! »

” It’s funny. So it’s a tourist attraction!” Kylie Jenner then responds.

So here is a funny comparison that did not fail to make Internet users react. We can therefore read on Twitter: “they’re ridiculous, it’s really a rich man’s speech”, “no, but I’m dreaming! They never went to Disney, it’s not possible”

In the rest of this episode, Kris Jenner also revealed that she took pleasure in fdo the simple things in lifelike pushing a cadis.

When a member of staff offered to help them carry shopping to the car, Kris Jenner therefore replied: “ No, we want to push the cart ourselves. »

“The most important thing for me is to spend time with all my children and my family, and it becomes more and more difficult as the years pass, which makes me really sad.”

There’s no doubt the Kardashians are full of surprises. Something to entertain viewers.