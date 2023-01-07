Entertainment

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott end their relationship again | celebrities | United States | nndatr | CELEBRITIES

As has been speculated, Kylie Jenner Y travis scott They ended their relationship once again, despite the fact that a few months ago they welcomed their second child together. These rumors are born after the makeup mogul spent Christmas and the holidays without the rapper.

The mother of the family was recently seen in Aspen with her daughter stormyhis sister kendall jenner and his friends hailey and Justin Bieber; however, the author of Goosebumps he was never seen during this trip.

As a source has pointed out Us Weeklythe last Saturday, January 7, this would be another of the many separations to which we are already accustomed. “This has happened so many times before, they have been known to go back on and off but always remain friends and great parents”said the informant.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott plan family vacations after reports of infidelity (Photo: Instagram Stories)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The couple first began their romance in April 2017, after they met at the Coachella Music Festival. By September of that year, when Kylie was barely 20 years old, she was already expecting her first daughter, who they welcomed in February 2018.

By October 2019, Jenner and Scott had also decided to go their separate ways; however, they returned and welcomed their second child in February 2021.

