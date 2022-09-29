Kylie Jenner: her boy’s first name leaked in The Kardashians?

In The Kardashians, it seems that True, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian, has revealed the first name of Kylie Jenner’s little boy!

A few months ago, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child. It’s about a little boy who, for now, has. On the other hand, it would seem that the name of his son has leaked in The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner mysterious about the name of her son

Shortly after announcing her son, Kylie Jenner announced. She indicated that the latter was called Wolf. Shortly after this indication, she finally changed her mind.

In Story of her Instagram account, Kylie Jenner told her fans that her son no longer bore this first name. Thereafter, she did not wish to say more. And for good reason, it seems that she has

In an interview with the Late Late Show with James Corden, the young woman revealed: “We haven’t officially changed the name. His name is still Wolf. Wolf is his passport. But it won’t be his name” .

Before adding: “We’re just waiting” . She explained in particular that Travis Scott had had trouble finding a good first name for his son: “Travis likes sometimes…” .

Kylie Jenner continued: “And then one day he said, ‘Oooh, that name is pretty cool. And change it again. So we’re not going probably not change it officially until… “ .

Kris Jenner then confided: “Until he was 21” . During the interview, she still revealed that her son did not bear the name of an animal. But it may well be that True has revealed her real name.

Kylie Jenner’s son is named snow The kardashians season 2 dropped last night, n true calls the baby snowy because she thought it was her cousin who’s like 2mo March kylie says his name is no longer wolf… August Khloe’s surrogate gives birth.. Stormi and Snow#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/H8DkHFH2mt — luka (@Bayrun96) September 23, 2022

True revealed the first name of his cousin?

Recently, Disney+ has been broadcasting new episodes of The Kardashians season 2 with Kylie Jenner and her family. In one episode, fans were able to learn more about the birth of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 2nd baby.

In a video, we can see True doing a FaceTime with Khloé Kardashian. Seeing the baby, she reveals: “Hi, Snowy! » . Khloé Kardashian then confided: ” He … not is not called Snowy! » .

Like Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian still hasn’t found a first name for her son. But that was enough for the Internet users are asking questions.

Indeed, several fans believe that True has confused the son of Kylie Jenner with his little brother. It is therefore the boy of Travis Scott and his darling who would be called “Snow” or “Snowy” .

On Twitter, a user said: “Nobody questions the fact that True calls her little brother Snowy thinking that it could actually be the name of Kylie’s baby, it drives me crazy” .

“Maybe I’m the only one who noticed or maybe I’m thinking too much” . Another revealed: “Stormi and Snow, or Snowy, seem to fit Kylie Jenner well anyway, I can’t stop thinking about it” .

Snow means snow, and Snowy snowy. It remains to be seen whether the main interested party will decide to react to these rumorson the name of his son. Case to follow!