La Jornada – AMLO, in favor of the PRI proposal on expanding the presence of FA

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke in favor of the PRI deputies’ proposal to expand the presence of the armed forces to collaborate in public security tasks in the country.

He criticized the “hypocrisy” of some sectors of the opposition that in past administrations allowed human rights violations, as well as the “pimping” of the agencies in the matter of both the United Nations Organization (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS) “which at the time were silent” and even, for example, have not done anything in favor of the freedom of Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaksclaimed by the United States to be tried for crimes of espionage.

He asked the governors to decide whether the presence of the National Guard, the Army and the Navy has helped them or not to counteract insecurity in their states.

Questioned this Monday morning about the constitutional reform proposal presented by the PRI caucus in the Chamber of Deputies to extend until 2028 the presence of the armed forces in public security tasks – whose term is foreseen in the Magna Carta until 2024—, the federal president said in favor and even said that if this is approved, a year before, in 2027, a citizen consultation will be held to determine if a new term is given or not.

“Do it (extend the term) as it was not done before, legally, without violating the Constitution. Because now those who tear their hair out forget that the Army was used for public security tasks, it was even used to declare war without consulting Congress, without taking into account the Constitution. It is that really, the conservatives and their militants are very hypocritical, the true doctrine of conservatism is hypocrisy, they forgot all that.

The head of the Executive pointed out that it is pertinent to establish the legality so that the armed forces continue to support public security tasks. “It suits us all, it cannot be that because of the politics, because they dislike the president, that they do not see him with good eyes, because we are acting with authenticity and seeking the transformation of the country or they themselves are taking off their masks because they were some simulators or worse, some corrupt, who dedicated themselves to looting, stealing, racists who acted in an arrogant manner, felt smart-alecky and some even belonged to the blue moronga.”

He urged to come to your senses despite that courage, discomfort and grumpy humor, and to take into account what is important for the country and security.

“We are going to remove this agenda or this issue from our political differences and we are not going to engage in politicking with this issue, but no, they are there and the truth is that I should not give them advice, but they are losing for two reasons: first because the people he wants security, he needs security, it is his right to be protected and he does not care that there are lawsuits or who is responsible, whether it is the municipal president, the governors, whether he is the president of the Republic, the Legislative branch, the Judicial, if they are the deputies, senators, judges, magistrates, ministers; what interests them is that they are not robbed, that they are not robbed, that they are not kidnapped, that they are not murdered, that is what the people want; and we Mexicans have to find a way to guarantee the safety of the people, peace, that is what we are doing. And it is seen in the polls, 80 percent want the army to support us in security tasks.

“But who does not agree? Well, the elite and that’s not all of the elite, but Claudio X. González, also very hypocritical because before or they kept quiet, when he was using the Army to repress the people or they agreed with the violation of human rights. Now they forget that public security was in the hands of criminals, the secretary of public security in the government of (Felipe) Calderón, (Gerardo García Luna), is in prison because he is accused of protecting drug traffickers, and there they are tearing clothes: ‘What a barbarity, the country is going to be militarized!’ (they say). When he tortured himself, there were massacres in the neoliberal governments and they never saw that, they never questioned it, that’s why I speak of hypocrisy”.

Contrary to the previous two six-year terms, which he compared to the stage of the dirty war, today the reflection for the permanence of the Army and the Navy in public security work is debated and reflected upon in depth.

“What happened during Calderón’s time and in the past administration (of Enrique Peña Nieto) was very similar to the dirty war of the 1960s. In those times, the Federal Security Police (Federal Security Directorate) was terror. What, (Miguel) Nazar Haro and all these characters, don’t they have resemblance to García Luna and (Luis Cárdenas) Palomino and (Tomás) Zerón? It was very unfortunate what happened, what was allowed, also in the case of García Luna we coincided with the former president of France (Nicolas Sarkozy), I watched him and my conclusion in the end was: this was the right arm, just as it had a lot of influence (José) Córdoba Montoya with (Carlos) Salinas de Gortari, and I can say of others, who had a lot of influence with presidents like that, Calderón’s strong man was García Luna”.

López Obrador also criticized the agencies of multilateral organizations. “There are the pimp organizations, supposedly concerned human rights defenders from the OAS or the UN, when at the time they kept silent, they did not see anything, well, how are they going to see, if their eyes are clouded by their conservatism? They stay silent. And they also have a great time, both the UN and the OAS and other organizations have to be reformed, they cost us a lot and do not give results, they act in a tendentious manner. When I say they cost us a lot, they earn in dollars and they don’t mess up their hair, they don’t work and we have to pay them and they are like untouchables, they feel like members of the world government, then enough of that”.

The Mexican president questioned what these agencies have done in favor of Assange: “Isn’t he a prisoner of conscience? What is not imprisoned for exercising freedom of expression? He is the prisoner of the rights to freedom of expression in the world. Where are the campaigns of the UN, of the organizations that defend human rights? Where are the big national newspapers, the big international media?”

As for the governors, he said that he respectfully exhorted them to pronounce on the issue. “That they should not remain silent, because they ask us for the Army and the Navy to intervene and they even recognize that they help, but when it comes to defending the fact that the armed forces can legally help with security tasks, (they remain) silent. Already some yes, they have been demonstrating, there was a manifesto of 22 governors of Morena but ten are missing.