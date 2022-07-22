La Jornada – “We are not going to leave” on the issue of energy with the US and Canada: AMLO

Mexico City. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued that the US request, to which Canada joined, to initiate consultations on an alleged violation by Mexico in energy matters of the Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), could be due to a political issue, and said he had indications that it may be promoted by those who had vested interests and now feel affected. “They think they are going to prevail. No. We are not going to leave each other”. Neither, he added, “we are going to remain with our arms crossed.”

Underlining that the issue is going to be clarified, he pondered that his government has made efforts to attend to US companies and has agreed with almost all of them. He even recalled that during his recent visit to Washington, in a meeting with US businessmen, there were commitments to invest in energy matters.

He related that a month ago, and for two weeks, he attended representatives of 19 companies from the neighboring country, of which agreements were reached with 17. But “it is not just about the companies, I would tell them that it is not the companies that have the disagreement, that is why I sense that it is a political issue, because I was even in Washington, the issue was not discussed; we met with businessmen, the subject was not discussed. On the contrary, US businessmen have promised to invest 40 billion dollars in the energy sector, we have already signed agreements”.

He argued that many of those who promote the consultations in Mexico are those who accepted that oil be put on the negotiating table, defended “by intellectuals and conservative media.”

“So what is alleged? We have a lot of elements to respond to and if it is a political sanction, we are also going to defend ourselves, ”he said during his daily press conference this Thursday.

When asked about the subject, he explained that “it is a procedure that is established in the Treaty, this procedure has been resorted to if I remember correctly five times: the United States has done it against Canada; Canada against the United States; Mexico and Canada against the United States, and now the United States and Canada against Mexico. It is a procedure that is contemplated in the treaty.”

Regarding this case, he pointed out that it is a consultation on policies “that are presumed to contravene what is established in the treaty. There is a term to respond to these consultations of just over 70 days, and then if there is no agreement, it goes to international panels to rule on the case, who is right, it is a process.

On behalf of Mexico, he announced that “it will be made clear that there is no violation of the treaty” and stressed that we define public policies in Mexico based on the Constitution and the laws.

He took up as an example the case of the rectory of oil, which “in other administrations the issue was negotiated, I already explained it here, when the treaty was going to be renegotiated, we put as a condition and the oil chapter in the treaty was removed”.

He affirmed that previous governments had committed to oil with Canada, and there was already an agreement on the management of oil, for which the United States said “that if Mexico had already given up the possibility of managing oil policy with other countries, why Was the United States excluded? Because, in effect, these subservient governments had already accepted that Mexico’s oil would remain open to negotiation with international governments, so we said we were not going to accept it.”

He announced that he will present a comparison of how this chapter had been raised, and how it turned out at the end.

He added about the consultations: “I have indications that this has to do with vested interests, who feel affected because they were looting Mexico, and how a halt was put up, and until now, they began to do work in the United States and manage to this, but if there is no reason, we are not going to remain with our arms crossed”.

After pointing out that President Biden has spoken out for a relationship with Mexico on an equal footing, and is respectful of Mexican sovereignty, he considered that, as happens in each country, there are those who have different positions.

López Obrador insisted in contrast to the fact that in the past the Treasury paid attention to the policies dictated from abroad, “that is no longer accepted in Mexico, that is why the people wanted the change, it is not an ideological matter, it is practical judgment, that policy that was imposed for more than three decades, only benefited a minority” and did not work for Mexicans.

For this reason, the agenda now “is established by us” according to the development plan sent to Congress, which is not based on the guidelines of the World Bank or foreign governments.

“This is what is surprising, imagine, more than three decades, 36 years of neoliberal policy of bowing your head so much, kneeling so much, they got used to it. No. We have to assert our sovereignty, and the oil belongs to us and to the nation.

“In the end, what are we defending? Well, that the price of electricity does not increase, that what happened in Spain does not happen to us”, since “if we leave these ambitious people, who only care about money, profit, we leave the people of Mexico defenseless. , and not those. So, it is to defend so that the prices of electricity and fuel do not increase”, or that the CFE does not disappear.

“If in the United States it is not done like that, or in Spain it is not done like that, they are other stories. We nationalized the oil, the electrical industry. They were struggles of our people, and that benefited us a lot. Imagine what the people of Mexico obtained with the oil expropriation (…) the country was able to develop, and we never lacked gasoline, we were self-sufficient. When oil began to be sold, up to 40 percent of the national budget depended on oil revenues thanks to the nation’s dominance over oil.”

Unlike past governments, he said that his government’s agenda is not to privatize health, education or oil, but the welfare of the people, fight inequality, banish corruption and end impunity to achieve peace in the country.