Las Acacias, Argentine-Milanese restaurant in Miami (USA)

At the end of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, we received an invitation to visit. Las Acacias restaurant in Miami, USA.. During our recent trip to the area, we were able to achieve this goal.

We arrived at the place and met two Argentines who treated us excellently, with the warmth that is missing when outside the country. Plus, seeing the food options in the refrigerators made us feel right at home.

Next, we will tell you about our visit to Las Acasias, so that you have A very Argentinian alternative to a trip to Miami.. At the end you will also find a video from our YouTube channel.

Location of Las Acacias

The restaurant is located in the Doral area. For reference, it’s located between the Miami airport and the Dolphin Mall, in other words, it’s a good option for eating and shopping at the mall. shopping mall.

Exact Address: 8200 NW 14th St, Doral, FL 33126.

Restaurant

Upon entering, you will definitely find its owners, Andrea and Marcelo, They are two geniuses, both as people and in the kitchen. We sat down to talk for a long time and share anecdotes in an environment where there were many photographs and even television with programs from Argentina.

The restaurant has two rooms: the front (seen in the photo above) and the back, which is smaller, but no less cozy.

Gastronomy

Now let’s move on to the most important thing – food. As soon as you enter, you see in the refrigerators the coveted treasures of an Argentine abroad.

And not to mention the sweets that are especially missed, like this chocolate cake.

We leave you an email so you can see the menu with the options that this restaurant has.

We tried the empanadas and they were very good.

And I loved the detail of the bread and butter on the table.

Then they brought us three different Milanese to try: one with four cheeses.

Another burrata.

AND famous Miami Messina which comes with an egg for each star in the selection.

All the Milanese were incredible and very large in size. It should be borne in mind that two people can easily eat with a Milanese.

Finally, we ordered coffee with alfajores.

What else? I just want to thank Andrea and Marcelo again for their kindness, good service and most of all the quality of the food. Highly recommended if you are traveling to Miami and want to eat something good Argentinean.

We use and leave you a video from our YouTube channel about this place:

