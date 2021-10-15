Last Blood / Streaming of the film on Italia 1, Stallone “I dream of a prequel”

The film “Rambo: Last Blood” was written by Sylvester Stallone with Matthew Cirulnick and directed by Adrian Grunberg. “In previous films Rambo never goes home, goes to the Cambodian jungle or goes to Afghanistan. In this new film, however, he goes home, but in a certain way he never manages to get there. And this is the ultimate meaning of Rambo, the man and his stories: as soon as he leaves the house he loses control of his life. It’s the world that controls you “, the actor explained to Repubblica. “Rambo: Last Blood” is the fifth and final chapter of the saga that began in 1982, but Stallone admitted: “Every now and then I dream of a prequel, where we see John when he was 16 or 17, in high school, before being called to arms, and we find out what a nice guy he is, good, good. In addition to being a great athlete. The high school student Rambo only thought about sport, and about love. “Rambo: Last Blood” airs on Italia 1. Click here to watch the movie in live streaming.

The artistic career of Sylvester Stallone it started with a soft porn movie, an extra in a Woody Allen movie and then with the film “Happy Days: The Peach Blossom Band”. The year of his real success is 1975, when attending a boxing match between Chuck Wepner and Muhammad Ali, he writes the story of “Rocky”: he sells the script as long as he plays the boxer. The film is shot in a month at a very low cost. In 1976 it became the most viewed film in the cinema, makes amazing collections and manages to win three Oscars, for best director, best editing and best film. From that moment Sylvester Stallone becomes a Hollywood icon and comes out of anonymity. Over the years he also proved to be a great director and obtained great recognition with the film “Stayin Alive“. His most important works besides the sequels to “Rocky” and “Rambo” are “The Hawks of the Night”, “The Specialist, Demolution Man” and others.

Prime evening in the sign of action on Italia 1. Tonight, Friday 15 October, at 9.20 pm the film “Rambo: Last Blood” of 2019 directed by Adrian Grunberg will be broadcast. The main protagonist is obviously Sylvester Stallone who returns to play the role of John Rambo for the fifth time. “Rambo: Last Blood”, in fact, is the fifth chapter of the famous saga starring former fighter John Rambo.

This film was released in theaters eleven years after “John Rambo”, the fourth episode dated 2008. The title of the film – “Last blood” – is a reference to the original title of the first film, “First Blood”, a film adaptation of the novel ” First Blood ”by David Morrell. The cast stars two young actresses such as Paz Vega and Yvett Monreal.

Rambo: Last Blood, the plot of the film

John Rambo is a former war veteran soldier, he fought in Vietnam and then went to the service of the American army. After clashing with Soviet soldiers in Afghanistan and Vietnam and killing Burmese army fighters, we find him in a ranche spending his life in peace with his family. The harmony in the vira of the former fighter does not last long, because fate will snatch this peace from him and send him back to hell where he will fight his last enemy to exhaustion.

In fact, John Rambo will have to return to arms, unleash his fighting knowledge to save the niece of a dear friend of his, kidnapped by some Mexicans who are part of a cartel that manages the prostitution of girls in the eastern areas. To help him in his business will be a journalist, also involved in the story, because she is looking for her kidnapped sister.

