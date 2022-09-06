LAST MINUTE ! Singer Justin Bieber cancels his world tour…

Bad news for Justin Bieber fans! The singer has decided to suspend his world tour, Justice World Tour, just weeks after taking it back while recovering from Ramsay-Hunt syndrome (which caused him partial facial paralysis, editor’s note). There are still 70 performances remaining which will run until March 2023. The star explained that part of the reason for this suspension is physical and part is mental. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for now. It’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better.”

The interpreter ofI’ll Show You or even Baby had declared, after having recently played in Brazil, “After stepping off stage, exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I have to make my health a priority right now.”

As a reminder, Justin Bieber had resumed his world tour in Italy, at the Lucca Summer Festival, on July 31 after a hiatus of nearly two months. His wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber was there to support him. “One thing I’m sure of is that you can’t hold this guy down…”posted the 25-year-old model, in the caption of a story instagram taken from behind the scenes of the show.

Last June, the 28-year-old made the decision to temporarily cancel his tour following a serious health problem. He had posted a disturbing video:

“Hi everyone. This is Justin. I wanted to update you on what’s going on”he said. “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it’s because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and causing the paralysis of my face (…) As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he continued before blinking the other eye. “I can’t smile with that side of my face, that nostril doesn’t move, so there’s complete paralysis on that side of my face.”

Subsequently, the Instagram account published this press release: “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier