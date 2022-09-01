Latina employee contaminated the meat of the warehouse where she worked in New York

Karen Palacios Gutierrez, a Long Island (NY) woman who worked as a meatpacker, was arrested for allegedly handling food that was ready for retail consumption.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, on the night of August 25, the 38-year-old suspect from Hempstead was working for The Ava Companies in Hicksville and at some point took a coin out of her pocket and placed it in a bundle of meat that was ready for retail consumption.

The container of meat that was to be distributed to retailers was discarded, resulting in a loss of $400, according to authorities. But it is not clear if it was the first time Palacios had done something like this.

The employee was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with criminal mischief and nuisance and tampering with consumer products, she said. FoxNews.