Léa Seydoux replaced Natalie Portman as the protagonist of this film that is about to be released

Natalie Portman had the role of Caprice, the artist who removes artificial organs from the body of her partner Saul (Viggo Mortensen) in extreme performances in a story set in an indeterminate future.

The movie in question isCrimes of the Future“, of David Cronenbergwhich premieres this July 14 in Mexico, Argentina and Chile and that a couple of weeks later will be available on Mubi.

It is Cronenberg’s first script since “eXistenZ” (1999)a film with which it bears a certain correspondence.

Natalie Portman left the project due to scheduling problems due to the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and who replaced her was the French Lea Seydouxprotagonist of “The Life of Adele” (2013).

Léa had the role of Timlin, an organ broker, which ultimately went to Kristen Stewart. About the story, Léa she said during the Cannes Film Festival, where the film was presented, that her script had not been clear to her.

“I didn’t get it,” the 36-year-old actress told IndieWire. “I didn’t know what I was doing. But I had to make the decision and I think it worked.”.

Léa will be seen in a new version of the erotic story “Emmanuelle”.

Watch the trailer for “Crimes of the Future”: