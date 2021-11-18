leak of news, very heavy consequences? – Free Daily





Lorenzo Pastuglia November 18, 2021

From the glories of Milan, at the moment not with both PSG and the national team. Gigio Donnarumma has been a much talked about figure for years, also thanks to his agent Mino Raiola and his farewell to Milan which infuriated the Rossoneri fans. The goalkeeper born in 1999 hoped to immediately win a place in the World Cup in Qatar and instead he will have to sweat it in the playoffs in March, as well as his place in the club of the Emir of Doha. An increasingly annoying situation for the blue goalkeeper, who perhaps thought he would be the owner once he left Milan, last summer, as a free agent. But he has to duel with Keylor Navas, former Real goalkeeper, who has no intention of stepping aside.





Part of the dressing room in the PSG is with Navas – In short, not a good moment for Gigio, while his coach at PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, said he had to “make a decision on the spot as a starter soon”. And to complicate matters, the fact that Navas, last April, renewed his contract with PSG until 2024. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper, writes the Journal, has earned the support of the South American clan in particular, reinforced with Lionel Messi. And now he can also count on his friend Sergio Ramos, former Real Madrid captain, with whom the Costa Rican goalkeeper has won three Champions. The competition in itself is not a problem, but after four months Gigio is not satisfied with the situation, as stated in recent days: “At Milan I was used to always playing from the beginning. Now it’s not easy. The rivalry with Navas bothers me , even if it has no effect on my performances. Sometimes being on the bench hurts me, but the situation will be resolved “.





Donnarumma matches with PSG – With PSG, Donnarumma made his league debut from the bench in the first two games, but Pochettino then made him debut in Europe in the rank match with Manchester City. Game played as a protagonist by the blue (2-0), who however returned to the bench for the French derby with Marseille (0-0). Disputing the next against the reigning champions of Lille, in paratutto version (2-1). As in Leipzig, from the Euro-penalty bar (2-2). Then the match won in Bordeaux, but seen only as a spectator, before the negative double confrontation in the national team against Switzerland and Northern Ireland. In short, there is much more to do …