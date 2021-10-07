News

Left Behind – The prophecy: Nicolas Cage and the reason why he participated in the film

During an interview Nicholas Cage revealed what was the real reason why he decided to star in Left Behind.

Nicholas Cage revealed that he made the decision to star in Left Behind – The prophecy on the advice of his brother, Marc Coppola, a pastor of the Catholic Church and a die-hard fan of the novel from which the screenplay of the film was based.

Left Behind – The Prophecy: Nicolas Cage in a scene from the film

The film, in fact, is an adaptation of the successful Christian book series by Jerry B Jenkins and Tim LaHaye. The Oscar-winning actor in the film plays Rayford Steele, an airline pilot who is forced to face the kidnapping of his wife and child.

My brother, Marc, is a Christian pastor, and he was very excited about this film“Cage told reporters at a press conference.”He said, you know, Nicky, you really have to do this. I already wanted to make the film because I thought it was a great script and an interesting opportunity to do something challenging, but when I realized that it meant a lot to Marc I thought, well, yeah, I want to make this film for my brother too.. ”

Left Behind – The Prophecy: Nicolas Cage and Nicky Whelan in a scene from the film

In an interview with WND, the film’s producer, Paul Lalonde, said that the film made the most of this exciting opportunity, that of having an actor like Cage in the cast: “I found biblical prophecy a great way to reach people who may not necessarily be open to evangelism, people like Mr. Cage, whose role in the film guaranteed us a success that the first chapter could never achieve.. ”


