Lenovo XiaoXin Pad Pro 2021 and Pad Plus discount code | Specifications | Price & Offers

After the models P11 And P11 Pro the brand’s tablet range sees the arrival of a further addition. The Chinese company has announced the new models XiaoXin Pad Pro 2021 And Pad Plus, all of which have debuted in our market as Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G: these are the first tablets of the company to have support for 5G. Let’s find out all the details on specifications, price and offers with discount code!

Update 17/11: Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 still drops in price with a new dedicated discount code. Find all the details directly at the end of the article. As for the Plus model at the moment there are no discounts.

Lenovo XiaoXin Pad Pro 2021 and official Pad Plus: everything you need to know

Design and display

The new ones Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 and Pad Plus they debuted in Europe as P12 Pro and P11 5G and especially in the case of the larger model there are some different ones for the (wider) display. Anyway, no more chat and let’s move on you have details of these Chinese terminals with an attractive design, good technical specifications and a top price.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 features an OLED screen from 11.5 ″ QXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels, 2K) with refresh rate a 90 Hz. Specifications include HDR10 support, Dolby Vision, TUV certified, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, brightness up to 600 nit and contrast 800,000: 1.

It features an all metal body, a premium look in materials and style and with a thickness of only 5.8 mm for a weight of 485 g. The design remains almost unchanged from the previous model.

As for the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Plus, it comes down to a screen LCD from 11 “ with resolution 2K and brightness at 400 nits. The screen supports 4,096 pressure levels and is contained in a 7.9 mm body and 520 g of weight.

Hardware

The real news will be represented by the technical sector, as confirmed by Lenovo itself. With regard to Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Plus, this is based on the Snapdragon 750G. It is an 8 nm solution with Kryo 570 octa-core CPU (2 x 2.2 GHz + 6 x 1.8 GHz), Adreno 619 GPU and modem 5G. The battery is a unit of 7,700 mAh (with QC 3.0 charging), there is a JBL quad speaker configuration, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The photographic sector provides a single main camera and a module for video calls.

Turning to Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 we have a Snapdragon 870 chipset instead. Again a 5G solution, it is a 7nm SoC with octa-core Kryo 585 CPU (1 x 3.2 GHz + 3 x 2.42 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz), Adreno 650 GPU and LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 memories. Support microSD and OTG connectivity would be guaranteed on both models.

The Pro model is equipped with four JBL speakers 6W with Dolby Audio support, sensor ID and battery from 8,600 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 charging via USB Type-C. The photographic sector is represented by a dual camera both front and back with facial recognition support. The software part is obviously represented by the ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11. There is no shortage of optional accessories including one stylus and a case with keyboard.

Lenovo XiaoXin Pad Pro 2021 and Pad Plus discount code: price and offers

The new Android tablets Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 and Pad Plus they are only available in configurations from 6/128 GB, both launched in China. The Global versions debuted recently, but obviously they are available at much higher prices than the Chinese ones or those of the various coupon offers.

At the moment the Pad Plus model is not available in promotion, but the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 instead it is on offer with a discount code on the store Banggood, with a new drop compared to what has been seen in the previous weeks. Below you will find the link to the purchase, with the relative coupon: if the boxes below are not displayed correctly, try to disable AdBlock.

