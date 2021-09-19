Leonardo DiCaprio producer of the new environmental series for Youtube

Leonardo Dicaprio, actor and environmental activist forever, with his company Appian Way will produce Stay Wild, a series on wildlife and endangered environments.

The series will see protagonist Mark Vins, director of the popular Brave Wilderness Channel who will be part of an expedition through the dangerous rainforest of Rwanda in an attempt to find the last of the wild mountain gorillas.

Programming on YouTube is scheduled for October 2021.

The original Youtube productions with an environmental theme

Youtube is launching a list of original products designed to promote climate change and sustainability. With projects including the wildlife adventure series produced by Leonardo Dicaprio.

Youtube has ordered three new series including – Seat at the Table, Shut It Off ASAP And Stay Wild – and returned with more episodes of Create Together the program of and with Joseph Gordon Levitt, Booktube And Kid Correspondent.

This anticipates the Hearth Day on April 22 and is part of Google’s focus on climate action, which includes the tech company’s plan to use only carbon-free energy by 2030.

“Climate change presents a variety of huge and complicated challenges that urgently need the world’s collective attention and action. In line with Google’s longstanding commitment to climate action, Youtube is proud to announce key partnerships and a growing list of originals that will provide our mass global audience with access to compelling content with a focus on sustainability “

He says Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content

(…) “We are committed to producing even more projects that inform viewers, inspire action and ultimately improve our chances of making a more sustainable future for our planet.”

Stay Wild will explore Earth’s critically endangered environments through a series of immersive adventures with Mark Vins. Including an expedition through Rwanda’s treacherous sloping rainforest to find the last of the wild mountain gorillas.

It is manufactured by Appian Way by Dicaprio, Madica Productions by Ginny & Georgia and from the Youtube channel Brave Wilderness.