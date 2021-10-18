Leonardo DiCaprio today and love for mom Irmelin

Who knows if lying on Le Corbusier’s chaise longue, Leonardo DiCaprio at least once in his life wondered if his wandering from flower to flower in search of “the right one” was somehow connected to his being a mother’s coconut done and finished. and al (wonderful) relationship with the most important woman in his life. Perhaps. Maybe it helped because the situation with his girlfriend Camila Morrone has become serious and there are those who are betting on orange blossoms by 2021. All beautiful, but this does not alter the ranking and the pink record in the heart of LDC . “She is the only reason why I am able to do what I do”, cit. and there is no need to add anything else.

Leo DiCaprio and mom Irmelin Indenbirken at the 2014 Oscars Jeff VespaGetty Images

She is Irmelin Indenbirken, 77 years old profession mother of Leonardo DiCaprio, and she was the first to believe in the son who at the age of 12 confessed to her that he wanted to be an actor and who is still his +1 favorite at the events that matter. She who raised him practically on her own even though Dad George has always been around (DiCaprio’s parents divorce when he was only one year old) ed) and among the thousands of sacrifices, bills and overtime, she managed to transmit hope and determination in pursuing their dreams. “My parents were good at keeping my environment stable and not making my economic situation weigh on me. They passed on the culture to me. They took me to museums. They showed me art. They opened me to reading,” he said. Leo as he remembers Women Working (the name Leonardo was chosen in honor of Da Vinci ed) “My mother drove two hours a day to take me to the elementary school of the university where I had won a scholarship”.

Loading... Advertisements Leonardo DiCaprio and mother Irmelin at the Golden Globes in 1994 Ron GalellaGetty Images

Irmelin supported him despite the difficulties and their rented studio was not exactly a fertile environment for big dreams. “She supported this kid who is 12 and told her, ‘I want to be an actor’, which is great, he took me to all the auditions. That’s the only reason I’m able to do what I do. “he said recalling the audition for Want to start over (This Boy’s Life) in which acting alongside Robert De Niro made himself known and the “turning point” of the following year with Happy birthday Mr. Grape, starring Johnny Depp and Juliette Lewis, for which he received a 1994 Golden Globe nomination and his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio with mum Irmelin at the Berlinale in 2010 Andreas RentzGetty Images

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for her,” he said moved from the BAFTA stage in 2016 with the statuette in his hand for The Revenant, “I didn’t have a life of privilege. I grew up in a very tough neighborhood in East Los Angeles but she taught me not to give up and always believe in it. I love you very much, very much.” Here, LeoDiCaprio = mother’s coconut (with good reason). Sorry Camila …

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io