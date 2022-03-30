Leonel Fernández: “Latin America exhibits itself to the world in one of its moments of greatest disunity”

The former president of the Republic, Leonel Fernández, expressed this Tuesday that Latin America is currently experiencing one of its moments of greatest disunity.

Sharing his ideas and reflections on the next Summit of the Americas, to be held in June, the former president maintained that “the ninth summit finds the world mired in a convulsive situation, full of anguish and uncertainty (…) Latin America exhibits itself to the world in one of its moments of greatest disunity”.

During his speech, Fernández addressed the measures that have been taken in crisis situations, as well as the social and political context that the world was experiencing when the first Summit of the Americas was held, the tip of the spear being the pandemic that affects the world from 2020.

Regarding the latter, the former head of state referred to the rise in prices of hydrocarbons in international markets and later of food and final products, considering this situation as one of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarding the economic crisis derived from the impact of the pandemic in Latin America, Fernández proposed drawing up the design of a plan that applies measures in favor of the countries of the region aimed at “reducing the debt and encouraging the economies in favor of the most vulnerable in order to ensure peace and social progress”.

Among many other topics, Fernández mentioned the fight against organized crime and the strengthening of Latin American judicial systems.

“It would be of great interest to present mechanisms such as the fight against drug trafficking or transparency and independence in justice”he indicated.

Fernández also added environmental issues such as climate change, bioenergy and biodiversity as important issues to elucidate at the future summit.

Regarding the educational issue, the president of the Fuerza del Pueblo party recalled that the 100,000 scholarships promised by the US government for Latino students have not been fulfilled.

“It is a shame that it has been like this because it is one of the most cherished dreams of Dominican students to prepare in prestigious universities to face the challenges of the 21st century,” said Fernández.

Foreign policy

On the foreign policy of Latin American countries and their role in various international groups, Fernández said that “At the moment, unfortunately, Latin America and the Caribbean have submerged themselves in a politically irrelevant region”.

“Despite its foreign policy, Latin America is not a priority for US foreign policy,” he added. Therefore, the former president of the Republic stated that the great task of the future summit is to “reverse that scenario.”

global forum

This Tuesday is the Global Forum Towards the Next Summit of the Americas: Hemispheric Challenges and Renewed Perspectives, organized by the Global Foundation for Democracy and Development (Funglode).

The theme of the Summit proclaims the sustainable development of the hemisphere, but the realities the region is experiencing motivates this forum to take a critical look at the proposals that seek to solve it, explained Marco Herrera, executive director of Funglode, when giving the words opening of the event.