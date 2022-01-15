LG, the 55-inch 4K smart TV at an incredible price

Choosing the right TV for your living room is never an easy task. There are many factors to take into consideration (from the distance between the “viewing point” and the screen to the brightness of the room) and the budget is not always sufficient to buy the model on which our choice fell. LG OLED TV A16 55-inch series today on offer on Amazon is one of those opportunities not to be missed.









Not excessive in size, it guarantees very high video quality and smart features that make it perfect for any salon. Thanks to webOS operating systemin fact, the South Korean manufacturer’s TV allows you to install hundreds of apps of all kinds: from the “usual” ones for accessing video and audio streaming platforms to games, passing through video conferencing apps. All at a decidedly affordable price: 37% discount brings down the price of the LG OLED55A16LA below the threshold of 1,000 euros. A top offer from Amazon that probably won’t last for many days.

LG OLED55 A16LA, features and functionality of the top smart TV

Equipped with a latest generation 55-inch OLED panel, the LG TV gives you an unparalleled viewing experience. About the self-illuminating pixels, capable of offering extreme realism, extreme color fidelity and numerous creative possibilities. Behind the panel we find the 4th generation α7 SoC which, thanks to machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms, can independently adjust the levels of brightness, saturation and color curves to always offer the best viewing experience.

Obviously, the algorithms (thanks also to the assistance of technology Dolby Vision IQ) adjust the settings according to the broadcast or TV program we are watching: if there is a movie on the TV, a pre-set suitable for the big screen images will be selected; if, on the other hand, we are watching the match of our favorite team, the settings will turn towards a mode more suitable for sudden changes of image. A TV capable of offering excellent performance even for gaming enthusiasts: the combination of the fourth generation α7 processor and video modes specifically designed to eliminate lag and trails gives a one-of-a-kind videogame experience.

There is no shortage of smart features: the webOS operating system allows you to install dozens of different apps, from Prime Video for TV series and streaming movies to video games. The platform LG ThinQFurthermore, it allows you to choose the voice assistant you prefer, so as to control your TV with a simple voice command: it will be possible to launch apps, control the volume or change channels without having to use the remote control.

LG OLED55 A16LA on offer on Amazon, price and discount

The 55-inch LG A16LA smart TV is available for sale on Amazon at almost the lowest price ever. The 37% discount allows you to save over 500 euros on the price list and pay for it alone 999.90 euros. Furthermore, thanks to Amazon’s installment payment, it will be possible to buy it in 12 interest-free installments (83.33 euros each month). Alternatively, you can choose the “Buy now and pay in installments” mode of Cofidis, which allows you to choose between three different amortization plans (up to a total of 24 installments).

