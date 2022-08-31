MADRID, 31 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

James Gunn, the movie director What the suicide squad wave Guardians of the Galaxy series has, like Brad Pitt, a ‘black list’. It is a collection of Actors you don’t have a good relationship with and to those who, therefore, he is unwilling to lead.

It has been on Twitter where James Gunn answered a fan’s question that asked him if his work method includes giving second chances to actors who, for one reason or another, are not working on the set. “If that’s your temperament and it’s serious business, I change it immediately. Life is too short to be with assholes.” has started.

“The same thing happens if they repeatedly arrive very late, which I hate, Or if they don’t come prepared. I have one long list of actors and celebrities with whom I will never work for those reasons…”, Gunn has forcefully sentenced, who throughout his career has directed stars like Chris Pratt, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone or Idris Elba.

“But if it is related to their way of actingand they are putting everything on their part, I will do everything in my power to make it work if you don’t get to a point where the quality of the project suffers. This can happen with really talented actors who just don’t fit in.” later pointed out the American directorwho also praised John Cena, one of the protagonists of the aforementioned The Suicide Squad. “He’s always ready, He arrives on time and is friendly to everyone.Gunn assured.

James Gunn, who used to interact with his fans on social networkswas also in the news recently for some statements he made on Instagram on I am Groot (animated spin-off series of Guardians of the Galaxy) and its relationship with the MCU. In them, he seemed to launch a dart against marvel: “Some people at Marvel seem to think it’s canonically MCU. I find it hard to see for myself.”