LigaPro Disciplinary Committee sanctions Barcelona SC for incidents in the stands during the Astillero Clásico | National Championship | Sports

The Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Soccer League of Ecuador (LigaPro) sanctioned Barcelona Sporting Club this Thursday with the prohibition to play its next home game with the public, that is, behind closed doorsafter the events in the stands during the Clásico del Astillero, against Emelec, on Wednesday night.

According to the Scope of Sanctions Act No. 11 of the Disciplinary Committee of the LigaPro (Arbitration and Conciliation Center of the Chamber of Commerce of Guayaquil), Barcelona is registered as an infraction “lack of order or discipline observed in the stage and acts that cause harm”, according to FIFA regulations. The punishment: “Prohibition from playing the next home match with the public (behind closed doors)”.

Flares, visiting fans and altercations in the local bar, another face of the Classic

There was a full house at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium on Wednesday to receive Emelec, in a game pending date 11 (first round) of Series A, and the Classic left more than the tie at 1 between the two Guayaquil clubs. In the stands there were non-sports situations that were not overlooked in the recording of video cameras, like the lighting of flares by visiting fans –prohibited in Ecuadorian soccer since 2013– and the altercations carried out by local supporters.

Emelec fans in a ‘suite’ near the southern general lit flares in celebration of Alexis Zapata’s goal, which triggered the reaction of Barcelona fans. Photo: Ronald Cedeno

The next home game for the bullfighters, leaders of the championship, will be on Sunday against Deportivo Cuenca (date 13).

Other sanctions against Barcelona

In addition to arranging for the next game to be behind closed doors, the LigaPro records Barcelona infractions for “entry of unauthorized persons” ($ 400 fine), “throwing objects onto the field of play without impact” ($ 800), “light flares and smoke bombs” ($4,800), “carrying out racist demonstrations” ($2,000), in addition to “insulting the referee (manager identified with Barcelona Sporting Club)” for another $2,000.

This Thursday morning, via social networks, the Canarian club condemned the “regrettable acts of violence” during the Clásico and added: “We will know how to accept, within the framework of due process, the sanctions imposed by sports organizations, which will obviously represent economic losses that directly threaten the financial and administrative management of our institution”. (D)