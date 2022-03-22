Light of the World asks for the release of Naasón after accusing false evidence

the church of the Light of the world demanded the immediate release of Naason Joaquin Garcia, after the defense that handles the case of the religious leader in the United States where he is accused, among other charges, of sexual abuse, rape, child pornography and human trafficking, argued again that the The prosecution fabricated evidence against him.

“We are surprised by the facts outlined in defense counsel’s recent motion Allan Jackson, presented last Tuesday, March 15, where it is stated that the California State Attorney’s Office fabricated incriminating evidence, created reports based on false evidence, erased and concealed exculpatory evidence (…) Based on the motion filed, it is clear that their constitutional rights have been unjustly violateds. Therefore, all charges against the Apostle must be dismissed and consequently proceed to immediate release,” the Church said in a statement released from Los Angeles on Monday.

This is not the first time that the defense of the so-called apostlehey of Jesus Christ He maintains that there is an alleged plot against his client and accuses the Prosecutor’s Office that is handling the case against him of fabricating, hiding or altering evidence.

In September of last year, he made similar accusations without the allegation being able to be reliably demonstrated before the US authorities, nor were these accusations against the Prosecutor’s Office altering the course of the process against him, which, for the time being, The start of the trial is set for next May.

In fact, the beginning of the trial was originally scheduled to happen in September of last year, when the first allegations of plotting were presented, however, at the request of the defense itself, the process was lengthened.

This after the judge accepted their request, with the justification that they needed more time to collect and process exculpatory evidence and set the new start of the trial for May 9 of this year.

In the position spread by the Light of the world This Monday, it is assured that in the 211-page motion that was presented by Naasón’s defense team in recent days before the court in California, from his perspective, it is revealed that the accusations that have been sustained by the Prosecutor’s Office “are based on fabricated, edited, manipulated, and altered evidence, deliberately omitting clearly exculpatory evidence. Its purpose has been to unfairly retain the Apostle Naasón Joaquín García”.

In addition to regretting that, in his opinion, Naasón’s constitutional rights have not been guaranteed, including, according to his argument, the guarantee of due process.

This clearly alludes to the alleged fabrication of evidence by the Prosecutor’s Office that, for the moment, has not been proven before a jury, nor accepted as valid by a US authority and has only remained in the defense’s statements for the start of the trial.

“These basic rights have not been granted to the Apostle Naasón Joaquín García who, to date, has been detained for almost three years without an affordable bond being granted,” the church said.

FS