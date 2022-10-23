Lily Collins fights against anorexia in “To the bone”

Lily Collins is an actress recognized not only for her beauty, but also for her great talent in taking on great roles in movies and one of them is Netflix’s “To the Bone” in 2017, in this movie, Lily is a 20-year-old girl who fights against anorexia, a disease that the British suffered in real life.

In different interviews, the actress has said that it was a very important role, but above all very difficult, in fact she would have hesitated to take this role, because as a teenager she had suffered from anorexia. She was afraid that by acting in this movie, she might relive traumas that she had already suffered.

The decision to take this role was with the aim of being able to tell his experience suffering from this disease. Collins had to lose 12kg for that leading role, this he did with the help of doctors and specialist nutritionists. In an interview she said that while she was recording the film, she ran into a neighbor who had not seen a lot, the neighbor was surprised when she saw her and told her that she looked better than ever, Lily, already 12 kg lighter, got into the car and told her He told his mother what had just happened and stressed that this is the basis of why these diseases continue to exist.

The film is, broadly speaking, a turning point, perhaps until now the hardest and most satisfying challenge, both personally and professionally, that actress Lily Collins has had to face.