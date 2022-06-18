Lily Collins in a tuxedo is the counterpoint to ‘Emily in Paris’ that we all needed

We always love to see the cheerful wardrobe of Emily in Paris. In Ella’s second season, Emily Cooper (the bubbly leading lady of the hit Netflix series) takes her wardrobe to outrageous new heights (let’s just say the tulle, pastels, and voluminous sleeves are blown up to worrying levels). But Lily Collins, who plays the exuberant heroine, has her own style and her latest look is as elegant as it gets.

At the Ralph Lauren fall/winter 2022 show in New York, the 33-year-old actress wore a sensational tuxedo from the American firm. She wore a black suit, magnificently tailored for her, consisting of a double-breasted jacket with ornate satin lapels, matching skinny trousers, and a crisp white shirt adorned with a small black bow tie. Collins finished off her look with an elegant black bag with a gold chain and matching stiletto pumps.

For an extra touch of androgyny, Collins opted for the classic slicked-back hairstyle, drawing attention to the tuxedo silhouette and beaming face.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk

