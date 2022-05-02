Lis Vega unrecognizable, has a new face | Special: Instagram

The famous Cuban vedette Lisa Vega published a photograph on his social networks in which he appears posing smiling in front of the camera and some users commented that looks unrecognizable due to cosmetic procedures that have been performed.

Lisa Vega posed from her luxurious residence wearing a sky blue mini dress with a butterfly printwearing her long straightened brown hair and makeup that highlighted her smoky eyes, her tanned cheeks and her full pink lips.

There are several artists who have decided to resort to the scalpel to prolong their youth as much as possible, and although some have obtained favorable results, others have ended up looking very different from their beginnings in the entertainment industry.

And recently, the 44-year-old actress, dancer and singer, He has drawn a lot of attention for his amazing physical transformation and has been severely criticized on social networks for the aesthetic interventions to which it has been subjected.

Lis Vega has stated in various interviews that hyaluronic acid was introduced into her lips to supposedly hide the nine points that they put on him after suffering a spectacular fall several years ago in the Mexico Room during one of his presentations.

The voluptuous artist originally from Havana, Cuba, has received derogatory comments from those who claim that her appearance bears little resemblance to that of a few years ago, however, He has confessed that he does not care what others think and that he is happy with his appearance.

Lis Vega participated in telenovelas on Televisa such as “Against wind and tide”, “Duel of passions” and “Santa Diabla” and She is currently one of the competitors of the popular reality show “Las estrellas bailan en hoy” of the longest-running morning show on Mexican television..

But he also surprised his fans with the release of the song “I don’t believe you anything”, an urban cumbia that she performs in collaboration with Dunia Ojeda, former finalist of the reality show “La Voz USA”, and announced that there will be more collaborations and a promotional tour.







