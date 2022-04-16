Litigante, Franco Lolli’s tribute to the strength and struggle of women, arrives in Mexico

Litigantthe film with which Franco Lolli inaugurated in 2019 the Cannes critics weekarrives in Mexico to tell a story of overcoming, in which love for the family and women who fight in a corrupt society are the center.

The film revolves around the lawyer Silvia, a single mom on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Her life is divided between taking care of her son, accompanying her mother, defending herself from corruption and an opportunity to love again.

Franco Lolli (good people2014) assured in an interview for The list that this narrative arose from his desire to portray the women who raised him and of everything that he observed and feels that happens in Colombia.

“When I was writing my mother got cancer and I accompanied her in that process. It was a very autobiographical inspiration, let’s say from that point of view and also wanting to change the point of view of my first film, ”he said.

His mother’s illness was one of the events that most marked the Colombian filmmaker in the making of this film, it made him question points about health care in his country.

In LiThe protagonists can pay for a private health service, but in the filmmaker’s opinion the affective part is not taken into account and how the patients experience their processes psychologically.

“Something I felt in the accompaniment I did to my mother when she had cancer is that despite the fact that she was treated well medically, she was not well accompanied psychologically. Those processes are very cold, they lack human understanding. What you want is to make time profitable, so there is no time to sit down for two minutes to talk to the person who is losing hair”, she commented.

An improvised dialogue emerged from her mother’s experience that was used in the film starring Carolina Sanín, Alejandra Sarria, Leticia Gómez, Vladimir Durán and Antonio Martínez.

“She says they woke her up in the middle of the night to give her a sleeping pill because it was part of the protocol. And indeed, the protocols can be that absurd, of waking up a person who is already sleeping to give him a sleeping pill, but they have the intention of verifying that things are fine despite leaving the human and the affective”, Franco Lolli recalled.

The director considered that Litigant is a film that not only shows the latin american realitybut what happens at a universal level because it relates things that can happen in any part of the world, although he recognized that the cultural ties between families are the great difference of cinema in this region.

“The same film in France would not be the same because there is more independence between parents and children. In our country we are closer to our own, with the good and the bad that this brings. Unlike Europe, we abandon our elderly in nursing homes less, we take care of them, we bring them to our homes. The bad thing I feel is that the functional relationships between parents and children are not broken as much, which can create problems for other family members, ”he said.

That his story revolved around women, in homage to those who raised him, made it possible to show the difficulties they experience, the same ones that a man does not go through.

Franco Lolli pointed out that the presence of machismo continues to be very strong in the world and that it remains entrenched in all of us, but for this reason in works such as Litigant intends not to think in global terms but to approach the condition of each person.

“There is no reason that a woman cannot hold a position of power equivalent to that of a man. (Sadly) many women like Scarlett Johansson continue to be asked about her diet to get into the dress of Black Widow“, said.

Where to see Litigantby Franco Lolli?

The film by the Colombian filmmaker arrived at the Cineteca Nuevo León, in Monterrey; the Cinematographic Compartment, from San Miguel de Allende; and Nayar Labcinema, from Tepic. In CDMX it continues to be available at Cine Tonalá and Cinemanía,

The film will be available in the forum located in the Roma neighborhood at 7:00 p.m.; in San Ángel, at 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. On Sunday it will only have a function in Cinemanía at 2:45 p.m.