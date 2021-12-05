News

Liu Jo sues Kendall Jenner: $ 1.8 million in compensation requested

James Reno
Among the side effects of the pandemic, also an unpredictable legal war in the world of fashion. It is the one that seems to emerge between the Italian brand Liu Jo and the model Kendall Jenner.

According to reports from the American press, Liu Jo is suing Kendall Jenner for breach of contract. In fact, the model would not have completed the commitments envisaged for the campaigns relating to the 2020 collections.

The model participated in the first session in February 2020, receiving the first 1.3 million dollars (1 million euros approximately). For the second shooting, the brand made numerous proposals to reach a compromise, all rejected by Jenner. Thus the fashion brand would have decided to seek compensation of 1.8 million dollars (1.5 million euros).

Jenner’s lawyers told the American press: “This complaint makes no sense. Society Management, representing Ms. Kendall Jenner, has repeatedly offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to comply with an agreement, which is was forcibly postponed due to the pandemic. ” And indeed they accuse the brand: “Liu-jo’s staff is not collaborating, our client has tried several times to carry out her commitments”

