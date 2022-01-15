LIVE TJ – The squad. Out Bonucci. Allegri will confirm the 4-3-3. The prices of Kean and Arthur are up

17:11 – LOCATELLI SHOULD REST – Locatelli goes towards a rest session and Arthur should be in his place against Udinese.

16:46 – CUADRADO AND DE LIGT ARE BACK IN DEFENSE – Allegri for tonight’s match will meet Cuadrado and De Ligt who will complete the defensive quartet with Rugani and Pellegrini.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Pellegrini; McKennie, Arthur, Bentancur; Dybala, Kean, Kulusevski.

14:53 – THE PRICES OF KEAN AND ARTHUR UP – In these hours, the odds of Moise Kean are rising and should take the place of Alvaro Morata in the match against Udinese. There should also be something new in midfield. In fact, Arthur should take Locatelli’s place.

12:55 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its official website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Udinese:

Szczesny

Perin

Pinsoglio

De Sciglio

Chiellini

De Ligt

Alex Sandro

Cuadrado

Pilgrims

De Winter

Rugani

Arthur

McKennie

Kulusevski

Bentancur

Locatelli

Rabiot

Bernardeschi

Morata

Kean

Dybala

Kaio Jorge

12:21 – ALLEGRI WILL CONFIRM THE 4-3-3 – Juventus is preparing for the match against Udinese. Massimiliano Allegri, tonight, will rely on 4-3-3: Szczesny will be in the door. In defense from right to left there will be Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt and Pellegrini. In midfield it will be up to McKennie, Locatelli and Bentancur. While in attack space for Dybala, Morata and Kulusevski.