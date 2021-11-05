LIVE TMW – Juventus, Allegri: “Out Kean and De Sciglio. Vlahovic? Bravo, but we have excellent defenders”

live

Live written on TUTTOmercatoWEB.com. Press F5 to update!

11:15 – Massimiliano Allegri presents Juventus-Fiorentina, race valid for the twelfth day of the Serie A championship, scheduled for tomorrow at 18 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. TUTTOmercatoWEB.com brings you the Press conference of the Juventus coach, scheduled for 11:30 am, live.

11:32 – Allegri takes his place in the press room of the Allianz Stadium: the Juventus coach’s conference begins now.

What game are you expecting and how is the team doing?

“Almost everyone is available except Kean and De Sciglio. Fiorentina have three points more than us, play well in terms of width and have technical players. They have a good coach who did well last year in La Spezia and is doing well now too. . We need a fair game from a technical and defensive point of view, we will try to do better than the last two games. “

A comment on the summoning of Soulé?

“I think they have called up many young people, Soulé is a good kid but now let’s leave it alone otherwise we make the same mistake we do with the young boys, that is, after three games they are from the Golden Ball. It is an unwritten law that a player when he arrives at 25-26 he reaches maturity, then there are some exceptions. Let him make his way “.

A comment on the Under 23 project?

“It is very important because it anticipates the growth of the kids. The boys then have to go through the B, a medium-low A and then at that point there is an assessment of whether the boy can stay in Juventus or play in Serie A in other teams. This is the path decided for the boys from this year, Fagioli, Ranocchia … they are in B and play every Sunday otherwise they waste time. Unfortunately, today’s kids, and someone will hit me, is wrong if you want to send them to Serie A right away. Then maybe they don’t play, they have to follow a path, this applies to everyone. This is why so many young people are lost. We put it in their head that after 30 minutes in the big teams, they have the opportunity to play in Serie A. We send them to Sassuolo, Venice, Empoli and then they don’t play and they get lost in the street. And players come from Lega Pro, Serie B, Serie A. But now everything is evolved, they are fashions. The growth of individual players must be that, nothing is invented ”.

Can Bonucci rest?

“Bonucci let’s see, today we have the penultimate training session but the team is fine. We have to keep our feet on the ground, it is not that after Zenit we have become phenomena, we have to improve. First of all, not conceding goals even if we have scored four. feeling of not being confident in being defensive. The passage of the round was important, but we are behind in the championship. We have to shut up, pedal and work “.

Did you see a path with the two outsiders you could pursue?

“Aiming on this or changing one or two changes little. It’s not a question of playing with many offensives, I really like it. defensive phase, mmh … when they catch the ball then they leave. Otherwise we become the team that draws one, loses another. We must have continuity of results by doing well in the offensive and defensive phases, and therefore give availability “.

How’s Cuadrado doing?

“Cuadrado is doing well, he has played many games and has come from two seasons where he has done very well. Tomorrow I don’t know, I still have to decide who to play”.

Are Locatelli and McKennie the right couple?

“Locatelli has grown and is growing as has McKennie where he is now more orderly and less anarchic on the pitch. He is a player who always has two or three situations in the game and at the moment he is very well physically”

What have you said to each other in these days?

“These days spent together are the ones we missed this summer when we are together, we work, we chat. Even if we don’t do heavy training but differentiated, those who work in the gym who on the pitch. These are the moments that we don’t have this summer. had, let’s say that they were useful for this. Now, however, it is important to close well before the break otherwise these days have not helped at all “.

How did you experience the criticisms of these days?

“They are part of the game, especially on a coach who does not score in the league. They are also a stimulus, there is fun for me. I lived it trying to analyze the moment with everyone else. From the beginning of the championship to now, there have been situations that need to be improved and that have happened. Usual rhetoric: with Sassuolo we didn’t deserve to lose, then it happened with Zenit and you scored three goals. With Empoli at home we created a lot. defeat against Verona and we were not able to put it aside. With Sassuolo it was a bad defeat after a positive period and in three days we threw away what we had built in a month. Then you know how it went in Udine, in Naples as well .. . The performances have not been bad, but if you take 11 goals with 6 teams ranging from 10th to last place then you have to work to fix something. things for granted and must not happen “.

Did the team unlock after Tuesday? What player is Vlahovic?

“The players can be seen, but I think that until you train them it is difficult to make judgments. With Zenit it is not the turning point, that must be the norm. Winning a game, putting it aside and thinking about the next one. game we fixed a season, absolutely not “.

How does a striker like Vlahovic stop?

“He’s good, the numbers show it. But we have excellent defenders, so I’m calm.”

Is the wrong approach because the team was presumptuous?

“It is not a question of approach to the match, apart from Verona where we came from a heavy defeat. That was the first quarter of an hour with the wrong approach. We need to improve after taking the lead: there we pull the plug, it seems that everything is easy and instead we become vulnerable there. We have to raise our attention. “

What are your expectations of Dybala?

“They are the ones I’ve always had, he’s a technical player who scores goals. This year I found him eager at the beginning. And in fact since returning from the injury he is growing because he improves every day. Because we play as we train ”.

What is Rabiot missing?

“Needless to talk about the potential. Adrien has to do much more, simply “.

Juve-Fiorentina with a red sticker for Juve?

“The league matches for Juve are all red-labeled. The facts say this, you have to be realistic and practical. We have conceded 11 goals from teams that are from 10th place down in the table. We need to improve on this. With Zenit we pulled the oars into the boat, the second goal scored was in the air. We have to make that leap: if not now, in 10 days, in a month, but it must be done. Juve cannot be the team that plays the games without knowing what happens. Our matches in the league have always been open until now. We must work”.

What does Morata lack to be at the top?

“Morata is a player who can do so for two or three months when he starts scoring. The other night he played a good match also because I think he was made easier by playing less back to goal ”.

How is Kaio Jorge’s growth progressing and what role can he play?

“He is better physically, he can play as first striker or in pairs with another”.

11:42 – Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference ends now.