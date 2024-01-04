Live your best year yet! Discover the keys to well-being in 360°

Total wellness, a holistic approach that embraces body and mind, remains the key to aging with vitality and optimism.

Apart from the ideal numbers in medical tests, mental and physical health should go hand in hand. Learn how to balance every aspect without becoming obsessed by following the latest trends and tips for a 2024 year of total well-being.

Get Active: From Kickboxing to Dancing: Find Your Rhythm

Moving is a way to defy aging and avoid sarcopenia. A recent study from Cleveland State University shows that moderate exercise is even superior to controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels in preventing disease.

Combine Strength and Cardio: Two to four days of muscle training per week are necessary to prevent injury and cardiovascular disease. Is the gym not for you? There’s no excuse, s dumbbells at home and online lessonsyou will train without problems!

Dancing is more than fun: Dr. Vicente Mera emphasizes that dancing not only provides physical benefits, but also concentration, balance, memory and stress reduction. Plus, it’s fun!

Snacks for workouts: Break up the monotony with moderate to vigorous intensity breaks to counteract a sedentary lifestyle.

Combat sports: Karate, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu are gaining popularity, especially among Gen Z and millennials, relieving stress while moving.

Badminton: A new sporty trend, elegant and gentle on the joints. Perfect for hanging out with friends and staying active!

Food: less is more

Avoid overloading with food and give your body a rest. Start the year with a complete analysis and, if possible, study your gut microbiota to adjust your diet to your individual needs.

Whatever your diet, choosing local and seasonal foods is a great choice for your health and the environment.

Rest: the key to well-being

Sleep is essential for health and preventing neurodegeneration. 10% of Spaniards suffer from chronic insomnia; Avoid bad habits such as excessive use of electronic devices before bed.

Rest at home and away: Make your home your sanctuary while enjoying pampering moments of self-care. When going on a trip, choose destinations that combine relaxation and quality care.

Aging is natural, but taking care of yourself does not mean giving up on yourself. Wellaging is a way to prevent signs of aging without resorting to invasive treatments. Preventative and antiaging medicine programs are thriving by optimizing biomarkers as well as metabolic and endocrine balance.

Remember, artificial intelligence will never replace our need for human connection. Include hugs, laughter and friends in your 2024 wellness plans. Happy 2024 and prosper with all the tools at your disposal!