Long Covid, what Maria Rita Gismondo says

Will Long Covid be a ‘pandemic after pandemic’? “I believe that Covid will not abandon us for a very long time, also and above all for its long-term effects that we must monitor“. Above all,” we must try to understand if “these sequelae” can be avoided with therapeutic tools. “Thus at Adnkronos Salute the microbiologist Maria Rita Gismondoafter a Chinese study published in ‘The Lancet Respiratory Medicine’, the survey with the longest follow-up conducted so far, showed even 2 years later the persistence of at least one symptom in 55% of former Covid patients -19.

Also in Italy “we are collecting data and drawing deductions on patients monitored after recovery from Covid – observes the director of the Laboratory of Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Bio-Emergency Diagnostics of the Sacco Hospital in Milan -. We see that many have problems even after months” , also “memory problems, cognitive impairments, most of which are minor. But there was a fairly worrying study – recalls Gismondo – certainly to be confirmed over time, in which the brain volume was evaluated in patients who have Long Covid symptoms, suggesting that it is reduced“.