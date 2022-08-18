Lottery player shares which are the same numbers that he has always chosen and that gave him $200 thousand dollars to win

The store that sold the ticket to the lucky player took an extra commission of $2,000.

A South Carolina man who always uses the same lottery numbers finally won a big prize thanks to his method.

The player, who is from the city of North Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, won $200,000 playing a series of numbers that he always uses, although he pointed out that these numbers do not have any special meaning. He said that he wears them only because he always liked them.

The lucky numbers that he always uses are: 4, 11, 20, 24, 26 and 2.

“I’m not going to give them up (the numbers) now,” the winner told lottery officials who presented him with his prize, according to ABC 4.

July 16 was his lucky day when he checked his Palmetto Cash 5 Power-Up lottery ticket that he purchased at Food Lion #1047 at 1000 Highway 17 North.

The morning after the drawing, the man checked his ticket again and gave it one last look before leaving for Columbia to collect his prize.

“I’m going to keep playing my numbers,” he said, confident he can beat the odds of 1 in 878,399 to win again..

For selling the ticket, Food Lion store #1047, located in North Myrtle Beach, received a commission of $2,000.

