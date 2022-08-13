Love, Death and Robots will have a fourth season

The series of Netflix they are normally very long, and the proof of this is the different seasons of Stranger Things, Umbrella Academy, Peaky Blinders And till Black Mirror. One that became quite popular was Love, Death and Robotswhich gave signs of a somewhat early return, as its third season ended not long ago.

This was announced through the official Instagram account of Netflix, which shows a brightly colored image that gives fans the message of this great return to streaming. Recently the artist Alberto Mielgo won the award Emmy for best individual achievement in animation for his season 3 episode “Jibaro.”

Each episode tells a new story in different animation styles by teams from around the world. The chapters cover a wide range of genres, including comedy, drama, horror, and more. Even prominent voices such as those of Joel McHale, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, John DiMaggio, Elodie Young, and Chris Parnell.

It is worth mentioning that no premiere date has been given for the episodes, as the last wave of nine broadcasts aired last May 30 of the current year. So the show is likely to run its course until the end of 2023 or beginnings of 2024but the producers of this show have not yet mentioned anything about it.

Via: Variety