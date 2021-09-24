Luca Ward: all the actors he dubbed

Luca Ward, one of the most famous Italian voice actors in history, over the course of his career has managed to voice almost all the famous American actors we know.

Luca Ward, actor, voice actor and director of Italian dubbing, is considered one of the greatest exponents of what is an art whose tradition has always belonged to our country, being Italy one of the nations that most uses dubbing. Over the course of his career, Ward has lent his voice to dozens of actors including Russel Crowe in Gladiator, Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction and Keanu Reeves in The Matrix trilogy.

Luca Ward in a scene from the TV movie A Witch’s Love

Trying to draw up a list of the best actors dubbed by Luca during his career, and his best voiceovers, one cannot ignore the works of the highest level that characterize much of the filmography of the voice actor originally from Ostia.

Luca Ward in a scene from the film Nauta, by Guido Pappadà

In addition to the names already mentioned, Ward also voiced Brandon Lee in Il Corvo, Pierce Brosnan in four films of the James Bond saga and Hugh Grant in 13 films, so much so that it is almost impossible for an Italian spectator to separate his voice from the face of the British actor.

There are many Hollywood actors to whom Luca has lent his voice in numerous films: Gerard Butler (Attack on Power, Tomb Raider), Antonio Banderas (The house of the spirits, Never with a stranger), Dennis Quaid (Every cursed Sunday, The Day After Tomorrow), Kevin Bacon (Mystic River, Alcatraz), Kevin Costner (Robin Hood), Robert Downey Jr (Sherlock Holmes, Wonder Boy), Richard Gere (Chicago).