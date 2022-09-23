Business

Luis Dada, president of Casalco, resigns from ANEP

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 35 1 minute read

The head of the construction industry union expressed his decision to the president of ANEP through a letter.

Luis Dada, president of the Salvadoran Chamber of the Construction Industry (Casalco), resigned this Wednesday from the position he held in the Executive Committee of the National Association of Private Enterprise (ANEP).

The head of Casalco stated that his decision is “irrevocable”, through a letter he sent to Agustín Martínez, president of the business union and that has spread on social networks.

ALSO READ: Business sector rejects continuous presidential re-election in El Salvador

Dada resigned from the position he held in the ANEP, after the union, through a statement published on Twitter, set out its position of rejecting the intention of President Nayib Bukele to seek re-election to the presidency in 2024 despite the fact that the Constitution of the Republic prohibits it.

“Casalco will continue promoting the business activities of the country and particularly of our sector and away from political considerations of any kind”, concludes Dada in his letter.

Comments were sought from Casalco on Dada’s resignation from the ANEP position, through a public relations executive, but it was reported that they will not give statements for the time being. The business union must choose the substitute for Dada.

RETURN TO HOME

Source link

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Will it be worth $91 thousand? You can have an equal $1 coin at home

7 hours ago

How to join a class action against Ticketmaster and Walmart

7 hours ago

Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 24 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

13 hours ago

The demand for portable batteries increases and here we tell you what options there are

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button