Luis Diaz Liverpool: Praise from club legend Graeme Sounees | premier league

Luis Díaz continues to surprise game after game. The level shown on the pitch against West Ham, despite not scoring, left him as one of the best on the pitch. He is always incisive, proactive to increase the score and generate attack options for his teammates. These are just some of the things that the Colombian has been doing since his arrival in the United Kingdom.

Fans, journalists and former players do not stop praising him, as they recognize his quality and affirm that, in the future, he will be one of Klopp’s elementals.

The turn was for Graeme Sounees, legend of the ‘reds’, who won five leagues, three European Cups and three FA Cups. In addition, he was on the Anfield bench between 1991 and 1994. This is how he defined the winger “He has given him a push to all. He is a player who if you are a fan puts you on the edge of your seat. He is direct, fast and aggressive.”

He also highlighted his virtues in attack, in addition to giving him added value for his sacrifice “He does what fills love, loses the ball, runs back and makes an effort to recover it. He walks past people for fun. There are a lot of things I like about him and this system will suit him perfectly.”

“He is another absolute threat that Liverpool have. Defenders don’t like to play against people who can pass you with pace or power and he seems to have both. Super dangerous. A real asset for Liverpool.”