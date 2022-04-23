Luis Palma and Aris, in continental positions in Greece

2022-04-22

the honduran Louis Henry Palma finally he is being a protagonist in European football where he has been having minutes with the Aris of Thessalonikion the super league from Greece. The Greek aurinegro is doing an outstanding postseason that has been enough for him to enter the podium of the standings after some outstanding regular laps that classified him to play–off for the championship. Aris It is one of the six teams in the final round, which is a hexagonal to define those classified for European competitions and the league monarch. The points obtained in this league are added to those obtained in the regular season; Five games have been played in this stage, leaving the same number of duels for the closing of the championship.

At the moment, those from Thessaloniki are third with 53 units, taking over with access to the UEFA Conference Leaguethe third most important tournament in the confederation at the club level, which has the same format as the Champions Y Europe. On the other side, with 51 pts are the great Panathinaikos Y AEK. The second seed is PAOK (59 pts), which is the other classified to said competition. Leader Olympiacos maintains a difference of 11 units with 15 still to play. Everything indicates that he will be champion and will get half a ticket to the Champions Leaguewhere to enter the group stage you must pass the previous round, otherwise, you will go to Europe

– Mono Burgos, changed to Aris and gave Palma confidence – The arrival of the former assistant Cholo Simeone at Atletico Madrid German “Mono” Burgos, to the Arisrevolutionized the institution, as well as gave hope to the young catracho midfielder to show himself on the court. The Argentine strategist arrived at the end of February at the club, which was outside the play–offsbut with five wins, two draws and just one loss, he reversed the situation to make them a fearsome team in the championship stage. Palmwhich reached Greece in the first days of January, he had barely played six minutes with DT Apostolos Mantzios. With the Bowthe Ceibeño The 22-year-old has had action in five of the seven games that the mattress exporter has directed, starting in the last two, being the first in which He debuted as a scorer.

In the play-offs, the Aris started losing to the virtual champion Olympiacos (1-2) and tied goalless against Panathinaikos Y Giannina. Later, he beat the AEK (1-2) and won the classic against PAOK (1-0). The team’s next game Luis Enrique it will be on Sunday against ‘Pana’; a win will be vital to tie your ticket to UEFA. REST OF THE CALENDAR Matchday 6: Panathinaikos vs Aris (1/5) 10:00 a.m. Matchday 7: Aris vs Olympiacos (8/5) 12m Matchday 8: PAOK vs. Aris (5/11) 9:30 a.m. Matchday 9: Aris vs. AEK (5/14) 11:00 a.m. Matchday 10: Giannina vs. Aris (5/17) 11:00 a.m. – Honduras dreams of seeing a catracho in UEFA after 4 years – The last time a Honduran footballer played in European competitions was in the 2018/2019 campaign in which Andy Najar Y Emilio Izaguirre saw action in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. These players were also the last national representatives to play the Champions Leaguedoing it with Celtic of Scotland and Anderlecht of Belgium respectively, this one in the 2017/2018 campaign.