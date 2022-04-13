Lupillo Rivera denies having given Belinda a house: so Christian Nodal left her by mistake?

Nobody is the owner of all the truth, but this is what is known until today. When Belinda and Christian Nodal ended their engagement and romance, it was said that one cause was money. It was said that she had asked for more money to pay off her debt with the Treasury, when in reality, it was said, it was to finish paying off a house that Lupillo Rivera gave her, and to balance out, it is said, the moment when she would be single. , once finished with the young musician.

Lupillo Rivera spoke a few weeks ago with Jordi Rosado. In The Interview he asked her about the famous house, that famous supposed gift that he gave Belinda. Lupillo was clear and said that he never had to give his now ex-girlfriend a gift like that.

So, if the alleged house was one of the reasons why Christian Nodal ended up with Belinda, and this property itself never existed, could it be that Nodal was wrong and ended up with the young actress by mistake? To this day, no one is clear about what happened, we only have rumours. Things that are said there and there. But neither Nodal nor Belinda have shown their faces to tell, each one, all their truth. It is known or believed to be known that it was Nodal who ended up with her. This has also not been verified.

Until the day of his end, everyone believed that Belinda and the singer would be happy forever. Because yes, it is true that Belinda dared to do many things with him that she had never done before, such as: speaking to the press, tattooing for love and agreeing to marry. They say.

Now all that remains is to wait, to see if at some point, either Belinda or Christian Nodal decide to break the silence and tell what really happened. Let’s see if at some point they tell what caused that great love to end so badly. And it is that currently they are not even friends.

More about Belinda:

It is convenient for Belinda to return the engagement ring, if she keeps it she would have to pay taxes and it cost $3 million dollars

Belinda did not want Lupillo Rivera to get a tattoo in her honor

Belinda taught it: she posed without a bra and you can see a part of her breast