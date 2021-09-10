Machine Gun Kelly carries Megan Fox’s blood in a neck pendant

“I carry your blood around my neck”. This is the dedication of love made by Machine Gun Kelly to Megan Fox, for Valentine’s day, posting on Instagram a series of photos including the close-up of a drop of the actress’s blood enclosed in a necklace pendant.

The rapper’s gesture, although bizarre, is not very original. Already in the early 2000s, at the time of their brief marriage (from 2000 to 2003), Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton they sported charms containing the partner’s blood. Megan, however, welcomed the tribute. And she replied to her boyfriend, again via social media, publishing a selfie together accompanied by a long dedication: “Here is my heart, manifest outside my body, wrapped in the silhouette of an unusually beautiful, magical, kinetic and tortured boy, ethereal and dangerous, without rules, eternal, creative genius. The journey will likely be dangerous, but there is no destination without you“.

For Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, at the registry office Colson Baker, it is the first Valentine’s Day together. The two, who met at the end of 2019 filming in Puerto Rico Midnight in the Switchgrass, they have their relationship made official, via social media, last July. Just three months earlier she had said goodbye to Brian Austin Green, with whom she had been married for ten years and with whom she had three children: Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 8.

