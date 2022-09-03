Macron promises to prevent Russia from winning in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Thursday to maintain humanitarian, economic and military aid to Ukraine and strengthen European unity as a way to increase pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning the war there.

“We cannot let the Russian troops win the war,” Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors at the Elysee palace.

Macron set the goal of allowing Ukraine to win militarily or to be in a strong position to achieve “a negotiated peace”.

“We must be prepared for a long war,” Macron declared, adding that this would involve heightening tensions over Ukrainian nuclear plants.

He added that France strongly supported the International Atomic Energy Agency mission that arrived at the Zaporizhia plant on Thursday to assess its safety. The French president indicated that he would call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin once the agency’s mission is over.

He promised to “continue talking” with Russia despite criticism from some countries, especially in Eastern Europe, which advocate taking a tough stance against Moscow.

“We must do everything possible to make a negotiated peace possible” when Russia and Ukraine are ready for talks, he said.

Macron called on Europe to defend its freedoms and values ​​and fight for them.

“We must not let Europe be divided” over the war in Ukraine and its consequences, Macron said, adding that the European Union must not align itself with “warriors” or allow Eastern European countries to act on their own in support of kyiv.

In a nearly two-hour speech outlining the goals of French diplomacy in the coming year, Macron praised the position expressed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week in Prague, saying it fully corresponds to his own call for a stronger Europe. , independent and sovereign.