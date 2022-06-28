Madame Web: Emma Roberts joins the new Sony film

The future is feminine and that seems to be taken into account by Sony. After the failure of Morbius – 21%, two projects adjacent to Spider-Man are still in full swing at the studio with the purpose of continuing to build their own franchise. One of them is madam web, a film that has been careful not to reveal too many details. The most recent to be confirmed is that Emma Roberts will be part of the cast.

In accordance with dead line, madam web has added to his cast emma roberts. The actress is best remembered for her different characters in the series of American Horror Story: Coven- 81% in which she debuted as a witch in the third installment. Now, she will be part of the film starring Dakota Johnson, but of which we have very few details in terms of history and even characters.

in the comics, madam web she had a much more passive role and was a mentor to Spider-Man. The report indicates that people close to the production assure that the studio will give him a more mystical dimension and that they see the character as Sony’s version, or rather the possibility of being, his Doctor Strange. Whether the result will be better than Venom remains to be seen – 35% and Venom: Carnage Unleashed – Four. Five%.

The other Sony project, based on Marvel characters, that is on the way is Kraven, which will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. This production finished filming just this month and is expected in theaters next year. So these are the next films in the saga, which has had quite a bit of trouble getting off the ground due to constant delays from the pandemic.

madam web It will be directed by SJ Clarkson, a television director who has worked in Marvel productions in the past, such as in some episodes of Jessica Jones – 69%. This film will be his first work for the big screen. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, writers of Morbius, also worked on the libretto for this new title. Let’s hope you have better luck.

She will not be the only female protagonist of this saga, as it is known that Olivia Wilde is also developing a film about a superheroine, which many believe could be Spider-Woman herself. None of this is clear because that director is currently working on her second feature film, a thriller called Don’t Worry, Honey, starring Florence Pugh.

Since the cast already seems to be taking shape, it is possible to believe that it may be in just a few months that madam web could start production. With that, more news and details about this new heroine will surely find their way to fans. And it might not be the last, as Tom Hardy also recently confirmed that the script for Venom 3 is already being made.

